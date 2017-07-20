Mitsubishi Electric

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Masaki Sakuyama
Sector
Technology
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equip.
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
138,700
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
