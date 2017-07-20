The “systematically important” global insurer (and one of the largest institutional investors in the U.S. with a $518 billion portfolio) has had a mixed year with a stock price chart to match. During the year the company announced that it would spin off its Brighthouse Financial business, which sells life insurance and annuities to individuals, leaving MetLife to focus on U.S. employee benefits and overseas businesses. The move would give the parent company a cash infusion and distance it from trouble at the unit, which have been exacerbated by low interest rates.
CEO
Steven A. Kandarian
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (stock)
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
58,000
#42
