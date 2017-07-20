Merck brought in $39.8 billion in 2016 global sales. The U.S. drug giant’s wide-ranging portfolio was crucial to that haul–but the company’s next-generation cancer immunotherapy treatment, Keytruda, is what really set it apart last year. The therapy bested rival Bristol-Myers Squibb’s competing Opdivo in the critical lung cancer space, according to clinical trial data, making it (and Merck) one of the most formidable players in the latest strike on cancer.
CEO
Kenneth C. Frazier
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Kenilworth, NJ
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
68,000
