Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Omar S. Ishrak
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
HQ Location
Dublin, Ireland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
1
Employees
98,017
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended April 30, 2016.
Medtronic is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Medtronic
These World Leaders Have a Radical Idea for Health Care
Imagine paying for health care based on how healthy you get.
Read More →
Prepare for the Digital Health Revolution
Here are 21 companies using technology to reinvent the business of medicine.
Read More →
Apple Hired a Secret Team to Develop Diabetes Treatment, Report Says
Companies are increasingly joining forces to tackle chronic diseases using high-tech devices.
Read More →
Need an Organ Transplant? This Pork Company Will Be Happy to Oblige
Smithfield Foods wants to get into 'xenotransplants'
Read More →
5 Major Trends That Shaped Biopharma's 2016
From drug pricing to CEO shake-ups.
Read More →