HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Tim Barber—AP

377

Medtronic

MDT

Ireland

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Omar S. Ishrak

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Medical Products and Equipment

HQ Location

Dublin, Ireland

Website

www.medtronic.com

Years on Global 500 List

1

Employees

98,017

Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended April 30, 2016.
Medtronic is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$28,83342.3%
Profits ($M)$3,538.032.3%
Assets ($M)$99,782
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$52,063
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues12.3%
Profits as % of Assets3.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.8%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Medtronic

These World Leaders Have a Radical Idea for Health Care

Imagine paying for health care based on how healthy you get.

Read More →
Prepare for the Digital Health Revolution

Here are 21 companies using technology to reinvent the business of medicine.

Read More →
Apple Hired a Secret Team to Develop Diabetes Treatment, Report Says

Companies are increasingly joining forces to tackle chronic diseases using high-tech devices.

Read More →
Need an Organ Transplant? This Pork Company Will Be Happy to Oblige

Smithfield Foods wants to get into 'xenotransplants'

Read More →
5 Major Trends That Shaped Biopharma's 2016

From drug pricing to CEO shake-ups.

Read More →
376
378
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.