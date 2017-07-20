HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

PRNewsFoto/IBM

11

McKesson

MCK

U.S.

 

McKesson, the largest U.S. pharmaceutical distributor, continues to face obstacles as the tailwind from branded drug price inflation subsides and customers look elsewhere. But its management isn’t taking the news lying down. A series of acquisitions, ongoing restructuring, and a rash of new deals are helping lessen the blow, setting in motion a roller-coaster ride of a year. McKesson was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

CEO

John H. Hammergren

Sector

Wholesalers

Industry

Wholesalers: Health Care

HQ Location

San Francisco, CA

Website

www.mckesson.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

64,500

Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
McKesson is also featured in these fortune lists

#5

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

McKesson: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$198,5333.1%
Profits ($M)$5,070.0124.5%
Assets ($M)$60,969
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$11,095
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.6%
Profits as % of Assets8.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity45.7%
News about McKesson

Big McKesson Shareholder, Governance Experts Say the Opioid Crisis Should Have Cost the CEO Some Bonus Pay

John Hammergren is one of America's highest-paid executives.

Read More →
Supreme Court Ruling Could Save J&J Millions in Talc Cancer Lawsuits

The ruling led a St. Louis judge at J&J's urging to declare a mistrial in the latest talc case.

Read More →
Why Amazon's Whole Foods Deal Is Slamming Pharma Stocks, Too

The drug industry really doesn't want to compete with Amazon.

Read More →
Following the Pills: Inside the Government's Investigation of McKesson

Read More →
As America's Opioid Crisis Spirals, Giant Drug Distributor McKesson Is Feeling the Pain

The company is facing lawsuits from devastated communities in West Virginia.

Read More →
10
12
