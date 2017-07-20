McKesson, the largest U.S. pharmaceutical distributor, continues to face obstacles as the tailwind from branded drug price inflation subsides and customers look elsewhere. But its management isn’t taking the news lying down. A series of acquisitions, ongoing restructuring, and a rash of new deals are helping lessen the blow, setting in motion a roller-coaster ride of a year. McKesson was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco.
CEO
John H. Hammergren
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Health Care
HQ Location
San Francisco, CA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
64,500
News about McKesson
John Hammergren is one of America's highest-paid executives.
The ruling led a St. Louis judge at J&J's urging to declare a mistrial in the latest talc case.
The drug industry really doesn't want to compete with Amazon.
Inside the Government's Investigation of McKesson
The company is facing lawsuits from devastated communities in West Virginia.