Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Masamichi Kogai
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Hiroshima, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
48,849
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Mazda Motor
4 Automakers Settle Takata Airbag Claims for $553 Million
To address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million recalled vehicles.
Read More →
Mazda Is Recalling 190,000 CX-7 SUVs for a Steering Problem
Mazda said it has gotten no reports of injuries or crashes.
Read More →
The Takata Airbag Recall Is Now a Full-Blown Crisis
Only 8 million cars fixed out of the 70 million recalled.
Read More →
Automakers Are Recalling Over 12 Million U.S. Vehicles for Defective Airbags
Defective Takata air bag inflators have been linked to at least 13 deaths worldwide.
Read More →
Takata's Woes Are Complete: Now Toyota Has Dropped It
World's largest carmaker joins Honda, Mazda and others in distancing itself from scandal-plagued airbag maker.
Read More →