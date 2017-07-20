Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance

After growing its financial advisor continued to expand its workforce. In 2016 it bought rival MetLife’s network of 4,000 life insurance agents for $300 million, helping it boost annual sales by 14%. Low interest rates and market volatility were hazards for the company and its peers, but the Springfield, Mass. company ended its fiscal 2016 with record sales ($11.4 billion in retirement plans alone) and $675 billion in assets under management, up $33 billion from 2015.
CEO
Roger W. Crandall
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)
HQ Location
Springfield, MA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
21
Employees
11,737
