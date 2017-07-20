HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

270

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance

U.S.

 

After growing its financial advisor continued to expand its workforce. In 2016 it bought rival MetLife’s network of 4,000 life insurance agents for $300 million, helping it boost annual sales by 14%. Low interest rates and market volatility were hazards for the company and its peers, but the Springfield, Mass. company ended its fiscal 2016 with record sales ($11.4 billion in retirement plans alone) and $675 billion in assets under management, up $33 billion from 2015.

CEO

Roger W. Crandall

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)

HQ Location

Springfield, MA

Website

www.massmutual.com

Years on Global 500 List

21

Employees

11,737

#77

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$37,788-1.2%
Profits ($M)$1,273.5-10.6%
Assets ($M)$271,040
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$15,424
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.4%
Profits as % of Assets0.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity8.3%
