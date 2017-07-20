Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Fumiya Kokubu
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Trading
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
39,952
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
