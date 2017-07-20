HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Luke Sharrett — Bloomberg via Getty Images

160

Marathon Petroleum

MPC

U.S.

 

CEO

Gary R. Heminger

Sector

Energy

Industry

Petroleum Refining

HQ Location

Findlay, OH

Website

www.marathonpetroleum.com

Years on Global 500 List

6

Employees

44,460

Excise taxes have been deducted.
Marathon Petroleum: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$55,858-13.5%
Profits ($M)$1,174.0-58.8%
Assets ($M)$44,413
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,557
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.1%
Profits as % of Assets2.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity8.7%
