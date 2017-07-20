Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gary R. Heminger
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Findlay, OH
Website
Years on Global 500 List
6
Employees
44,460
Excise taxes have been deducted.
News about Marathon Petroleum
'Insane' U.S. Diesel and Gasoline Prices Are Killing Refiners
"Gasoline is on the verge of trading under diesel... in JULY!!! That's insane," one trader said.
Read More →
Four Stocks That Should Rise as Oil Rebounds
But other oil and gas companies will stay beaten down for a while.
Read More →
The Environment? Cheap Oil Is Juicing U.S. Gas and SUV Sales
Valero Energy and Phillips 66 both say they are in 'max gasoline mode.'
Read More →
Exxon Shows The Benefits of Being Big in a World of Low Oil Prices
Its earnings were dismal this week. But they would have been worse if the company scaled down.
Read More →
Donald Trump's CEO experience won't make him a good president
The U.S. presidency is about politics, not a business acumen.
Read More →