CEO
Jeffrey Gennette
Sector
Retailing
Industry
General Merchandisers
HQ Location
Cincinnati, OH
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
148,300
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.
Macy's is also featured in these fortune lists
#110
