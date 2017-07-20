Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Vagit Y. Alekperov
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Moscow, Russia
Website
Years on Global 500 List
18
Employees
105,500
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Excise taxes have been deducted.
