CEO
Carsten Spohr
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Cologne, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
107,276
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Lufthansa Group is also featured in these fortune lists
