Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

303

Lufthansa Group

DLAKY

Germany

 

CEO

Carsten Spohr

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Airlines

HQ Location

Cologne, Germany

Website

www.lufthansagroup.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

107,276

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
World’s Most Admired Companies

Lufthansa Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$35,011-1.5%
Profits ($M)$1,964.04.3%
Assets ($M)$36,593
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$7,446
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.6%
Profits as % of Assets5.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity26.4%
News about Lufthansa Group

The Airline Standoff in Venezuela is Getting Worse as the Country's Crisis Deepens

Caracas is withholding billions of dollars from global airlines as the political crisis deepens.

Airlines in Europe Are Getting Ready for Trump’s Laptop Ban to Hit Them Next

The current ban includes eight countries.

Trump's Travel Ban May Have Caused a Drop in Passengers Flying to the U.S.

Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico both saw arrivals increase, according to an industry analysis.

Emirates Changes Pilot and Crew Rosters on U.S. Flights After Trump's Order

The world's largest long-haul carrier flies daily to 11 U.S. cities

Lufthansa Flight from Houston to Germany Diverted After Bomb Threat

Officials say the threat was called in to airline headquarters.

