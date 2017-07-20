HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Waldo Swiegers—Bloomberg/Getty Images

379

L’Oreal

LRLCY

France

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Jean-Paul Agon

Sector

Household Products

Industry

Household and Personal Products

HQ Location

Clichy, France

Website

www.loreal.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

89,331

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
L’Oreal is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

L’Oreal: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$28,5722.0%
Profits ($M)$3,434.5-6.1%
Assets ($M)$37,577
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$25,840
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues12.0%
Profits as % of Assets9.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity13.3%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about L’Oreal

L'Oreal Is Snapping Up These 3 Brands from Valeant for $1.3 Billion

And China's Sanpower Group is buying a Valeant cancer business for $820 million.

Read More →
GlaxoSmithKline Just Named This Woman Its New CEO

The choice of an internal candidate may disappoint investors who wanted an outsider.

Read More →
These New Wearables Aren't For Your Wrist

The wristband market is "saturated." These gadgets go on other parts of your body.

Read More →
This Wearable Gadget Alerts You If You're Getting Too Much Sun

My UV Patch is a stretchable electronic that works with a mobile app.

Read More →
How L'Oreal Tells Women They Are Worth It

L'Oreal Paris Karen Fondu on how the beauty company gives back.

Read More →
378
380
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.