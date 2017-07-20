Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jean-Paul Agon
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Household and Personal Products
HQ Location
Clichy, France
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
89,331
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
L’Oreal is also featured in these fortune lists
