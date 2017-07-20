Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Borje Ekholm
Sector
Technology
Industry
Network and Other Communications Equipment
HQ Location
Stockholm, Sweden
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
111,464
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
LM Ericsson is also featured in these fortune lists
