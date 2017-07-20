Lloyds Banking Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Antonio Horta-Osorio
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
London, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
70,433
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
