Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

121

Lloyds Banking Group

LYG

Britain

 

CEO

Antonio Horta-Osorio

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

London, Britain

Website

www.lloydsbankinggroup.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

70,433

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Lloyds Banking Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$65,20838.2%
Profits ($M)$2,784.4111.9%
Assets ($M)$1,010,245
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$59,327
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues4.3%
Profits as % of Assets0.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity4.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Lloyds Banking Group

This Bank Has Officially Outlawed the 3 Martini (or 1 Beer) Lunch

Consuming alcohol here from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is now prohibited.

Read More →
'Jac the Knife' Nasser Is Stepping Down as BHP Billiton Chairman

His retirement was delayed a year by the deadly Samarco dam disaster in Brazil.

Read More →
A Welcome Boost for Thiam as Credit Suisse Posts Shock Profit

Asset management, cost cuts show first fruits of CEO's strategy

Read More →
Real Estate Fund Woes Mounts as Brexit Fears Bite

But market fundamentals are much stronger than in 2007

Read More →
Brexit Has Delayed Britain’s Plans to Sell Shares in These 2 Banks

The decision is set to leave a multi-billion pound hole in the country's public finances.

Read More →
120
122
