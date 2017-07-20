Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

As with its peers, business at the Boston-based property and casualty insurance company sunk considerably in the wake of severe weather and auto collisions and resulting catastrophe claims. The company ended 2016 with revenues of $38.3 billion and profits of $1 billion, a 96% increase over 2015. But its final three months of the year were the opposite, with profits down 65% to $143 million from the same quarter the year before. 2017 hasn’t been much better: Liberty Mutual recorded profits of $351 million in the first quarter, a 13% decrease from the same period in 2016. In May the 104-year-old insurer acquired specialty lines company Ironshore from Fosun International; earlier in the year it acquired Penta Security in Chile, helping it become the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in the country.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David H. Long
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Boston, MA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
50,000
#75