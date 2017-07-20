Lenovo Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Yang Yuanqing
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computers, Office Equipment
HQ Location
Hong Kong, China
Website
Years on Global 500 List
8
Employees
52,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
