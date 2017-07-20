HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

THOMAS SAMSON—AFP/Getty Images

398

LafargeHolcim

HCMLY

Switzerland

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Eric Olsen

Sector

Materials

Industry

Building Materials, Glass

HQ Location

Jona, Switzerland

Website

www.lafargeholcim.com

Years on Global 500 List

9

Employees

90,903

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
LafargeHolcim: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$27,30811.4%
Profits ($M)$1,817.9
Assets ($M)$68,521
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$30,337
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.7%
Profits as % of Assets2.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.0%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about LafargeHolcim

Verizon’s pay TV plan, and finance bigwigs meet in Washington — 5 things to know today

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Read More →
Tiffany lacks luster, fracking rules, and a big cement deal — 5 things to know today

Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Read More →
Cement megadeal deal back on track as Lafarge makes concessions

Holcim shareholders to get bigger share of merged company, while Lafarge CEO Lafont will be kicked upstairs to become co-chairman.

Read More →
Holcim-Lafarge $42 billion deal hits the skids as Swiss demand more

Swiss company seeks bigger share of mixed company after 2014 turmoil hits some emerging markets worse than others.

Read More →
397
399
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.