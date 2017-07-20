Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Eric Olsen
Sector
Materials
Industry
Building Materials, Glass
HQ Location
Jona, Switzerland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
9
Employees
90,903
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about LafargeHolcim
Verizon’s pay TV plan, and finance bigwigs meet in Washington — 5 things to know today
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Read More →
Tiffany lacks luster, fracking rules, and a big cement deal — 5 things to know today
Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
Read More →
Cement megadeal deal back on track as Lafarge makes concessions
Holcim shareholders to get bigger share of merged company, while Lafarge CEO Lafont will be kicked upstairs to become co-chairman.
Read More →
Holcim-Lafarge $42 billion deal hits the skids as Swiss demand more
Swiss company seeks bigger share of mixed company after 2014 turmoil hits some emerging markets worse than others.
Read More →