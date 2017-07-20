HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Sean Proctor — Bloomberg via Getty Images

40

Kroger

KR

U.S.

 

Most of the supermarket industry has fallen prey to Walmart’s drive into grocery over the last decade. Not Kroger. The Midwestern supermarket giant had a knockout 2015 with an 18% jump in profits. The following year wasn’t so kind. A deflationary environment “read: aggressive industry promotions that reduce earnings” weighed down the entire category in 2016. Still, the U.S.’s second-largest food retailer has a robust strategy. It will need it as it fights shaky consumer confidence and low commodity costs. Kroger was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CEO

W. Rodney McMullen

Sector

Food & Drug Stores

Industry

Food and Drug Stores

HQ Location

Cincinnati, OH

Website

www.thekrogerco.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

443,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.
Kroger is also featured in these fortune lists

#18

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Kroger: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$115,3375.0%
Profits ($M)$1,975.0-3.1%
Assets ($M)$36,505
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$6,698
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.7%
Profits as % of Assets5.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity29.5%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

