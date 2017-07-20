Most of the supermarket industry has fallen prey to Walmart’s drive into grocery over the last decade. Not Kroger. The Midwestern supermarket giant had a knockout 2015 with an 18% jump in profits. The following year wasn’t so kind. A deflationary environment “read: aggressive industry promotions that reduce earnings” weighed down the entire category in 2016. Still, the U.S.’s second-largest food retailer has a robust strategy. It will need it as it fights shaky consumer confidence and low commodity costs. Kroger was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.
CEO
W. Rodney McMullen
Sector
Food & Drug Stores
Industry
Food and Drug Stores
HQ Location
Cincinnati, OH
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
443,000
#18
