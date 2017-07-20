Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Bernardo Hees
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Pittsburgh, PA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
3
Employees
41,000
Kraft Heinz is also featured in these fortune lists
#106
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Kraft Heinz
Activist Investor Keith Meister Is Holding a $20 Billion Deal to Ransom
He wants Huntsman to pay more for Swiss chemicals group Clariant
Read More →
General Mills Loses the Culture Wars
Its Yoplait brand has foundered—only one problem for the food giant. Can a new CEO calm the waters?
Read More →
How Unilever Risked Too Much on Dove to Appeal to Women
It should've used a new brand as a guinea pig.
Read More →
Anheuser-Busch InBev Is Investing $2 Billion In American Breweries
Capital spending plans show how the big brewer is thinking about the future.
Read More →
Warren Buffett, 3G and the Battle for Capitalism's Soul
Warren Buffett had to defend the 3G approach at the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting
Read More →