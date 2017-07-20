Johnson Controls International

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Alex A. Molinaroli
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Industrial Machinery
HQ Location
Cork, Ireland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
13
Employees
209,000
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016. Acquired Johnson Controls, Inc. in a reverse merger transaction and changed name from Tyco International, Sept. 2, 2016. Johnson Controls, Inc. was the accounting acquirer and Tyco International was the legal acquirer.
