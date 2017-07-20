HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

272

Johnson Controls International

JCI

Ireland

 

CEO

Alex A. Molinaroli

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Industrial Machinery

HQ Location

Cork, Ireland

Website

www.johnsoncontrols.com

Years on Global 500 List

13

Employees

209,000

Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016. Acquired Johnson Controls, Inc. in a reverse merger transaction and changed name from Tyco International, Sept. 2, 2016. Johnson Controls, Inc. was the accounting acquirer and Tyco International was the legal acquirer.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$37,674-6.3%
Profits ($M)$-868.0-155.5%
Assets ($M)$63,253
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$24,118
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-2.3%
Profits as % of Assets-1.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-3.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

