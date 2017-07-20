HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Zhang Peng—LightRocket via Getty Images

261

JD.com

JD

China

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Richard Qiangdong Liu

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

HQ Location

Beijing, China

Website

www.jd.com

Years on Global 500 List

2

Employees

120,622

Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Executive offices are in China.
JD.com: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$39,15535.7%
Profits ($M)$-573.0
Assets ($M)$23,077
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,877
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-1.5%
Profits as % of Assets-2.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-11.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about JD.com

After 14 Years, China is Ready to Tuck Into U.S. Beef Imports Again

Beef is the fastest-growing meat sector in China, outstripping stagnant demand for pork.

Read More →
China Online Retail Giant Wants to Build a Drone That Can Literally Deliver a Ton of Stuff

The drone would travel long distances between rural areas and cities in China.

Read More →
Baidu and Tencent Invested In a $1 Billion Funding Round for This Chinese Car Loan Site

Auto financing is expected to boom in China over the next few years.

Read More →
More Evidence of Asia's Obsession With Fintech Firms

Investors in China and Japan poured billions into the sector last year.

Read More →
Yum China May Be Snapping Up This Delivery Firm for $200 Million

Food delivery apps are gaining ground in China, thanks to backing from the biggest Internet firms.

Read More →
260
262
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.