CEO
Richard Qiangdong Liu
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
Beijing, China
Website
Years on Global 500 List
2
Employees
120,622
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Executive offices are in China.
News about JD.com
After 14 Years, China is Ready to Tuck Into U.S. Beef Imports Again
Beef is the fastest-growing meat sector in China, outstripping stagnant demand for pork.
China Online Retail Giant Wants to Build a Drone That Can Literally Deliver a Ton of Stuff
The drone would travel long distances between rural areas and cities in China.
Baidu and Tencent Invested In a $1 Billion Funding Round for This Chinese Car Loan Site
Auto financing is expected to boom in China over the next few years.
More Evidence of Asia's Obsession With Fintech Firms
Investors in China and Japan poured billions into the sector last year.
Yum China May Be Snapping Up This Delivery Firm for $200 Million
Food delivery apps are gaining ground in China, thanks to backing from the biggest Internet firms.
