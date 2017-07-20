Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Wesley Mendonca Batista
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Production
HQ Location
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Website
Years on Global 500 List
8
Employees
237,061
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
