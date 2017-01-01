INTL FCStone

The financial services firm focuses mainly on diversified financial markets. The New York-based company offers services such as its proprietary Integrated Risk Management Program and physical trading in precious metals and grains.
CEO
Sean M. O'Connor
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
HQ Location
New York City
Website
Years on Global 500 List
8
Employees
1,607
