The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

400

INTL FCStone

INTL

U.S.

 

The financial services firm focuses mainly on diversified financial markets. The New York-based company offers services such as its proprietary Integrated Risk Management Program and physical trading in precious metals and grains.

CEO

Sean M. O'Connor

Sector

Financials

Industry

Diversified Financials

HQ Location

New York City

Website

www.intlfcstone.com

Years on Global 500 List

8

Employees

1,607

Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2017., Company reports sale of physical commodities on a gross basis.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$29,42499.4%
Profits ($M)$6.4-88.3%
Assets ($M)$6,243
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$450
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-
Profits as % of Assets0.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity1.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

399
401
