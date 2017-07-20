Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Carlo Messina
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Turin, Italy
Website
Years on Global 500 List
19
Employees
89,126
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about Intesa Sanpaolo
Italy's Latest Bank Bailout Makes Taxpayers the Losers
And it rips up the EU's post-financial-crisis rulebook.
Italy Is Preparing a Bailout of Its Largest Problem Bank
The news has shored up confidence in Italy's other banks
Post-Brexit Market Turmoil Hits Bank Stocks the Hardest
Britain's vote to leave the EU triggered massive volatility in financial markets.
Italy's "Last Resort" Bank Bailout Fails to Calm Investors' Fears
Atlas of Greek mythology would think twice before swapping his old job for this one.
