The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of British Airways

435

International Airlines Group

ICAGY

Britain

 

CEO

Willie Walsh

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Airlines

HQ Location

Harmondsworth, Britain

Website

www.iairgroup.com

Years on Global 500 List

20

Employees

63,387

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Company is incorporated in Spain. Executive offices are in Britain.
International Airlines Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$24,956-1.6%
Profits ($M)$2,135.428.8%
Assets ($M)$28,868
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$5,649
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues8.6%
Profits as % of Assets7.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity37.8%
