International Airlines Group

CEO
Willie Walsh
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Harmondsworth, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
20
Employees
63,387
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Company is incorporated in Spain. Executive offices are in Britain.
