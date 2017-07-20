The chipmaker famously missed the boat on the mobile revolution and is now trying to solidify its position as a supplier of the next wave of computing: the so-called Internet of things. The opportunity means Intel is making connected chips for anything from self-driving cars to jet engines. The company spent 2016 restructuring, launching new products, integrating IoT tech maker Altera, and announcing plans to divest its security business. It enters 2017 focused on growing market share in corporate datacenters and exploring new ways to add semiconductors to more stuff.
CEO
Brian M. Krzanich
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
Santa Clara, CA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
106,000
