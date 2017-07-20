HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

The chipmaker famously missed the boat on the mobile revolution and is now trying to solidify its position as a supplier of the next wave of computing: the so-called Internet of things. The opportunity means Intel is making connected chips for anything from self-driving cars to jet engines. The company spent 2016 restructuring, launching new products, integrating IoT tech maker Altera, and announcing plans to divest its security business. It enters 2017 focused on growing market share in corporate datacenters and exploring new ways to add semiconductors to more stuff.

CEO

Brian M. Krzanich

Sector

Technology

Industry

Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components

HQ Location

Santa Clara, CA

Website

www.intel.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

106,000

Intel is also featured in these fortune lists

#47

Fortune 500

#46

World’s Most Admired Companies

#12

Change the World

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$59,3877.3%
Profits ($M)$10,316.0-9.7%
Assets ($M)$113,327
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$66,226
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues17.4%
Profits as % of Assets9.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity15.6%
