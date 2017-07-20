Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Pablo Isla Alvarez de Tejera
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers
HQ Location
Arteixo, Spain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
2
Employees
162,450
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.
