CEO
Mong-Koo Chung
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Seoul, South Korea
Website
Years on Global 500 List
22
Employees
129,315
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about Hyundai Motor
South Korea's New President Vows to Take on the Country's Huge Family-Run Conglomerates
Moon Jae-in campaigned on a platform of curbing the power of the chaebol, as they are called.
Hyundai and Kia Will Recall 240,000 Vehicles After Whistleblower Complaint
It's a sharp slap on the wrist that will exacerbate reputational woes for the automakers.
Hyundai and Kia to Recall 1.5 Million Vehicles in the U.S. and South Korea
The recall over engine issues could deal another blow to the struggling duo.
Hyundai Is Raiding GM for the Chief of Its New Self-Driving Car Center
Lee Jin-woo previously led autonomous driving technology development at GM for more than a decade.
Asian Giants From Alibaba to Toyota Are Pledging to Help Trump Bring Jobs to the U.S.
Here are the Asian companies that have announced plans to help the U.S. boost manufacturing.
