The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

SeongJoon Cho—Bloomberg/Getty Images

78

Hyundai Motor

HYMTF

South Korea

 

CEO

Mong-Koo Chung

Sector

Motor Vehicles & Parts

Industry

Motor Vehicles and Parts

HQ Location

Seoul, South Korea

Website

worldwide.hyundai.com

Years on Global 500 List

22

Employees

129,315

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Hyundai Motor: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$80,701-0.8%
Profits ($M)$4,659.0-17.9%
Assets ($M)$148,092
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$55,639
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.8%
Profits as % of Assets3.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity8.4%
