CEO
Stuart T. Gulliver
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
London, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
241,000
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about HSBC Holdings
An HSBC Money Laundering Report Can Stay Confidential—For Now
An appeals court says no to the news media.
HSBC Is Teaming With This AI Startup to Fight Money Laundering
Banks have been ramping up their use of AI and automation over the past year.
Intel and Big Banks Put $100 Million in Finance Tech Firm R3
Investors include HSBC, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and more.
HSBC Is Steadily Filling 1,000 Jobs at Its New HQ Outside of London
The bank said 447 of the roles have been accounted for.
