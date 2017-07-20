HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Luke MacGregor—Bloomberg/Getty Images

88

HSBC Holdings

HSBC

Britain

 

CEO

Stuart T. Gulliver

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

London, Britain

Website

www.hsbc.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

241,000

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
HSBC Holdings is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

HSBC Holdings: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$75,329-15.4%
Profits ($M)$2,479.0-81.7%
Assets ($M)$2,374,986
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$175,386
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.3%
Profits as % of Assets0.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity1.4%
News about HSBC Holdings

An HSBC Money Laundering Report Can Stay Confidential—For Now

An appeals court says no to the news media.

Read More →
HSBC Is Teaming With This AI Startup to Fight Money Laundering

Banks have been ramping up their use of AI and automation over the past year.

Read More →
Intel and Big Banks Put $100 Million in Finance Tech Firm R3

Investors include HSBC, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and more.

Read More →
Goldman Sachs Wants to Know if You Are Gay

If you want to work on Wall Street, that is.

Read More →
HSBC Is Steadily Filling 1,000 Jobs at Its New HQ Outside of London

The bank said 447 of the roles have been accounted for.

Read More →
