More than a year after its historic break up into two separate businesses, HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (“HPE”), the company formerly known as Hewlett Packard continues to shape-shift in search of its ideal fighting weight. While HPE shed key assets in two multibillion-dollar deals, HP Inc. “under the leadership of CEO Dion Weisler” focused on “pockets of growth” in its core businesses. In May a triumphant Weisler announced a “breakthrough quarter” as its personal computing and print systems businesses grew for the first time since 2010. Still, the headwinds are real, and the company is focused on threats of increased competition from Asian manufacturers. One thing to keep an eye on: the company’s continued push into 3-D printing for the manufacturing market. Note: Percent change in revenue and profit is based on comparison to HP’s pre-spinoff 2015 figures.
CEO
Dion J. Weisler
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computers, Office Equipment
HQ Location
Palo Alto, CA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
49,000
#61
