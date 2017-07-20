HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

More than a year after its historic break up into two separate businesses, HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (“HPE”), the company formerly known as Hewlett Packard continues to shape-shift in search of its ideal fighting weight. While HPE shed key assets in two multibillion-dollar deals, HP Inc. “under the leadership of CEO Dion Weisler” focused on “pockets of growth” in its core businesses. In May a triumphant Weisler announced a “breakthrough quarter” as its personal computing and print systems businesses grew for the first time since 2010. Still, the headwinds are real, and the company is focused on threats of increased competition from Asian manufacturers. One thing to keep an eye on: the company’s continued push into 3-D printing for the manufacturing market. Note: Percent change in revenue and profit is based on comparison to HP’s pre-spinoff 2015 figures.

CEO

Dion J. Weisler

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computers, Office Equipment

HQ Location

Palo Alto, CA

Website

www.hp.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

49,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016. Spun off Hewlett Packard Enterprise (2016 rank: 181), Nov. 1, 2015.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$48,238-53.3%
Profits ($M)$2,496.0-45.2%
Assets ($M)$29,010
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-3,889
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.2%
Profits as % of Assets8.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
