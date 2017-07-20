Honeywell International

Longtime Honeywell CEO Dave Cote, who led the company to great heights for a decade and a half, passed the leadership mantle in March to Darius Adamczyk, the company’s chief operating officer. Despite failing to clinch a proposed $90 billion takeover of rival United Technologies last year, GE veteran Cote rode out the remnants of his reign on a generally rising stock price (excluding a temporary drop in the fall, which followed a lackluster third quarter sales report). Whether the industrial conglomerate will remain on the upswing under its new boss remains to be seen. One of Adamczyk’s first big tests will be his handling of activist investor Dan Loeb’s proposal that Honeywell spin off its aerospace unit, where margins have risen, but sales growth has lagged.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Darius Adamczyk
Sector
Technology
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equip.
HQ Location
Morris Plains, NJ
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
131,000
#73
