CEO
Takahiro Hachigo
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
211,915
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
News about Honda Motor
Honda Says It's Focusing on Rolling Out Self-Driving Cars by 2025
The car maker unveiled its mid-term Vision 2030 strategy plan.
4 Automakers Settle Takata Airbag Claims for $553 Million
To address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million recalled vehicles.
Takata Shares Suspended After Report of a Bankruptcy Plan
Shares are indicated to fall about 8.5%.
Honda and Hitachi Are Forming an Electric Vehicle Motor Company
Carmakers are teaming with parts suppliers to build components while containing development costs.
