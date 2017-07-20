Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Terry Gou
Sector
Technology
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equip.
HQ Location
New Taipei City, Taiwan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
13
Employees
726,772
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Hon Hai Precision Industry
Apple Is Reportedly Planning to Bid for Toshiba's Semiconductor Business
Along with its supplier Foxconn.
Read More →
Why Toshiba Is So Desperate to Sell a Chunk of Its Chip Business
A failure to complete the sale, approved today, could wipe out shareholder equity.
Read More →
Future Mobility Says It Will Launch an Electric Self-Driving Car by 2020
The company is backed by Tencent and Hon Hai Precision Industries.
Read More →
Apple Reportedly Plans to Raise $1 Billion in Taiwan
It would be the first time the tech giant had sold bonds in Taiwan, the home to its supply chain.
Read More →
SunEdison's Woes Could Derail India's 'Ultra Mega' Solar Drive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to increase renewable energy fivefold.
Read More →