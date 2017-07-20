HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

27

Hon Hai Precision Industry

HNHPF

Taiwan

 

CEO

Terry Gou

Sector

Technology

Industry

Electronics, Electrical Equip.

HQ Location

New Taipei City, Taiwan

Website

www.foxconn.com

Years on Global 500 List

13

Employees

726,772

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Hon Hai Precision Industry: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$135,129-4.3%
Profits ($M)$4,608.8-0.4%
Assets ($M)$80,436
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$33,476
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.4%
Profits as % of Assets5.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity13.8%
Apple Is Reportedly Planning to Bid for Toshiba's Semiconductor Business

Along with its supplier Foxconn.

Why Toshiba Is So Desperate to Sell a Chunk of Its Chip Business

A failure to complete the sale, approved today, could wipe out shareholder equity.

Future Mobility Says It Will Launch an Electric Self-Driving Car by 2020

The company is backed by Tencent and Hon Hai Precision Industries.

Apple Reportedly Plans to Raise $1 Billion in Taiwan

It would be the first time the tech giant had sold bonds in Taiwan, the home to its supply chain.

SunEdison's Woes Could Derail India's 'Ultra Mega' Solar Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to increase renewable energy fivefold.

