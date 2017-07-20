HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Jacob Kepler — Bloomberg via Getty Images

181

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HPE

U.S.

 

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the Meg Whitman-led half of the Silicon Valley pioneer once known simply as “HP,” came out of its split as the seemingly mightier half, packed with B2B businesses that promised more growth than their consumer-facing counterparts (which landed with Dion Wiesler-led HP Inc). Though the company is the No. 1 or No. 2 provider of various technologies “servers, storage, software, networking” realizing that opportunity has been a mixed bag, and consistent growth remains elusive. The company announced in May 2016 that it would spin off and merge its IT services unit with Computer Sciences in a bid to streamline itself; it entered 2017 by slashing outlook as it faced headwinds including commodities pricing, foreign exchange movements, and its own execution issues.

CEO

Margaret C. Whitman

Sector

Technology

Industry

Information Technology Services

HQ Location

Palo Alto, CA

Website

www.hpe.com

Years on Global 500 List

1

Employees

195,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016. Spun off from HP (2016 rank: 194), Nov. 1, 2015.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is also featured in these fortune lists

#59

Fortune 500

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$50,123
Profits ($M)$3,161.0
Assets ($M)$79,679
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$31,448
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.3%
Profits as % of Assets4.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity10.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Exclusive: Cyber Startup Awake Security Debuts with $31 Million in Funding

The company has been in stealth mode for two years.

Read More →
Cisco Just Bought This Networking Security Startup

Another way for Cisco to focus on selling software services by subscription.

Read More →
You Can Order Microsoft Azure Stack Now, But Won't Get it Until September

What's up with this key Microsoft hybrid cloud product?

Read More →
Wall Street Welcomes Tintri with a Lukewarm Reception

Tough day as a newly public company.

Read More →
Chipmaker AMD Makes a Big Bet on Brand-New Tech

CEO Lisa Su hopes new chips for AI and servers can drive the company's comeback.

Read More →
