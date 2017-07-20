Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the Meg Whitman-led half of the Silicon Valley pioneer once known simply as “HP,” came out of its split as the seemingly mightier half, packed with B2B businesses that promised more growth than their consumer-facing counterparts (which landed with Dion Wiesler-led HP Inc). Though the company is the No. 1 or No. 2 provider of various technologies “servers, storage, software, networking” realizing that opportunity has been a mixed bag, and consistent growth remains elusive. The company announced in May 2016 that it would spin off and merge its IT services unit with Computer Sciences in a bid to streamline itself; it entered 2017 by slashing outlook as it faced headwinds including commodities pricing, foreign exchange movements, and its own execution issues.
CEO
Margaret C. Whitman
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
Palo Alto, CA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
1
Employees
195,000
#59
