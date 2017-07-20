HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

468

Heineken Holding

HKHHY

Netherlands

 

CEO

Jean-Francois van Boxmeer

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Beverages

HQ Location

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Website

www.theheinekencompany.com

Years on Global 500 List

11

Employees

73,525

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Excise taxes have been deducted.
Heineken Holding: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$23,044-0.7%
Profits ($M)$861.5-18.9%
Assets ($M)$41,469
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$6,958
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.7%
Profits as % of Assets2.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity12.4%
News about Heineken Holding

Heineken shakes up and slims down management as sales flag

Heir apparent Nasard and strategy officer Barrow leave as Europe's largest brewer plots a future without major M&A.

