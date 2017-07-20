HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of HCA Holdings

214

HCA Holdings

HCA

U.S.

 

Nashville-based HCA Holdings, the biggest investor-owned hospital system in the U.S., can be a harbinger of private health care trends. It benefited from the Affordable Care Act thanks to an influx of paying patients through 2015; but the company has also warned that the continuing uncertainty around Obamacare and a decrease in managed care plan membership could hurt earnings.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

R. Milton Johnson

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Medical Facilities

HQ Location

Nashville, TN

Website

www.hcahealthcare.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

210,500

HCA Holdings is also featured in these fortune lists

#63

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

HCA Holdings: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$44,7472.7%
Profits ($M)$2,890.035.7%
Assets ($M)$33,758
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-7,302
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.5%
Profits as % of Assets8.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about HCA Holdings

Here's How Health Care Stocks Are Responding to Trumpcare's Demise

Hospitals win, health insurers not so much.

Read More →
Job and Wage Prospects for Nurses in the U.S. Are Looking Up

A wave of retirement coinciding with growth in demand is shaking up the market

Read More →
Big Investors Are Betting President Trump Won’t Be Able to Dump Obamacare

Portfolio managers say they see the broad outlines of the Affordable Care Act remaining intact.

Read More →
Hedge Funds Run by Trump Advisors Made the Most Money Off His Election Win

But other funds lost tens of millions of dollars in a day.

Read More →
The Stock Market Just Voted for Hillary Clinton for President

But investors might be overreacting.

Read More →
213
215
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.