HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Per-Anders Pettersson for Fortune

16

Glencore

GLNCY

Switzerland

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Ivan Glasenberg

Sector

Energy

Industry

Mining, Crude-Oil Production

HQ Location

Baar, Switzerland

Website

www.glencore.com

Years on Global 500 List

7

Employees

93,123

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Company is incorporated in Jersey. Executive offices are in Switzerland.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
Glencore: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$173,8832.0%
Profits ($M)$1,379.0
Assets ($M)$124,600
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$44,243
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues0.8%
Profits as % of Assets1.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity3.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Glencore

U.S. Grains Trader Bunge Steps Back From Glencore Merger Talk

Glencore's interest in Bunge fueled speculation that world rain trading is ripe for consolidation.

Read More →
Glencore's $11 Billion Russian Deal Raises More Questions Than It Answers

And most revolve around how badly Putin needs the money

Read More →
Russia Is Selling a Big Chunk of This State-Controlled Oil Giant

It's a major victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read More →
Glencore's Debt Target in Sight After Latest Disposal

It just raked in nearly $1 billion for a coal-haulage business

Read More →
Renewables Not Cost Competitive Until Mid-Century, Says Glencore

Other energy company officials believe parity will come much earlier.

Read More →
15
17
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.