CEO
Ivan Glasenberg
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Baar, Switzerland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
7
Employees
93,123
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Company is incorporated in Jersey. Executive offices are in Switzerland.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
News about Glencore
U.S. Grains Trader Bunge Steps Back From Glencore Merger Talk
Glencore's interest in Bunge fueled speculation that world rain trading is ripe for consolidation.
Glencore's $11 Billion Russian Deal Raises More Questions Than It Answers
And most revolve around how badly Putin needs the money
Russia Is Selling a Big Chunk of This State-Controlled Oil Giant
It's a major victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Glencore's Debt Target in Sight After Latest Disposal
It just raked in nearly $1 billion for a coal-haulage business
Renewables Not Cost Competitive Until Mid-Century, Says Glencore
Other energy company officials believe parity will come much earlier.
