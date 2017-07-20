HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Chris Ratcliffe—Bloomberg via Getty Images

273

GlaxoSmithKline

GSK

Britain

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Emma N. Walmsley

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

HQ Location

Brentford, Britain

Website

www.gsk.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

99,300

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
GlaxoSmithKline is also featured in these fortune lists

#1

Change the World

GlaxoSmithKline: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$37,6423.0%
Profits ($M)$1,230.9-90.4%
Assets ($M)$72,985
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,389
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.3%
Profits as % of Assets1.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity88.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about GlaxoSmithKline

Apple Hired a Secret Team to Develop Diabetes Treatment, Report Says

Companies are increasingly joining forces to tackle chronic diseases using high-tech devices.

Read More →
At Least 44 Companies Have Pulled O'Reilly Factor Ads Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Hyundai and Allstate

Read More →
FDA Rejects Mylan's Copycat of GSK's Asthma Drug

It's good news for GSK's incoming CEO.

Read More →
Trump's Nominee to Lead the FDA Got Paid Millions by the Health Care Industry

He'll have to recuse himself from decisions involving more than 20 companies.

Read More →
New GlaxoSmithKline CEO to Get Paid 25% Less Than Her (Male) Predecessor

"Taking into account the fact that this is Emma's first CEO role, reductions have been made."

Read More →
