CEO
Emma N. Walmsley
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Brentford, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
99,300
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about GlaxoSmithKline
Apple Hired a Secret Team to Develop Diabetes Treatment, Report Says
Companies are increasingly joining forces to tackle chronic diseases using high-tech devices.
At Least 44 Companies Have Pulled O'Reilly Factor Ads Over Sexual Harassment Claims
Including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Hyundai and Allstate
Trump's Nominee to Lead the FDA Got Paid Millions by the Health Care Industry
He'll have to recuse himself from decisions involving more than 20 companies.
New GlaxoSmithKline CEO to Get Paid 25% Less Than Her (Male) Predecessor
"Taking into account the fact that this is Emma's first CEO role, reductions have been made."
