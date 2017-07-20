HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Mark Kauzlarich — Bloomberg via Getty Images

18

General Motors

GM

U.S.

 

General Motors ended the year on a high note, posting strong sales numbers for Cadillac (its best worldwide since 1986) and Chevrolet (its best in the U.S. in a decade) as it rides a strong U.S. auto market. The company continues to work to fashion its OnStar vehicle connectivity service into a full-blown technology platform. Like its peers, GM is working to drive costs out of “and efficiencies into” its vehicles. With autonomous vehicles on the horizon, it’s also investing heavily in services and deals that aim to reimagine the company’s core business as “transportation,” not just “cars.” GM was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit.

CEO

Mary T. Barra

Sector

Motor Vehicles & Parts

Industry

Motor Vehicles and Parts

HQ Location

Detroit, MI

Website

www.gm.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

225,000

General Motors is also featured in these fortune lists

#8

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

General Motors: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$166,3809.2%
Profits ($M)$9,427.0-2.7%
Assets ($M)$221,690
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$43,836
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.7%
Profits as % of Assets4.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity21.5%
News about General Motors

Congress Just Pushed a Federal Self-Driving Car Law Closer to a Vote

The proposal could put 100,000 self-driving vehicles on the roads.

Read More →
GM Extends Plant Shutdown to Rein In Chevy Bolt Supply

The automaker's vehicle inventory in the United States hit a 10-year high in June.

Read More →
Who Is The World's Leading Economic Power?

Pew has some interesting answers

Read More →
Volvo Bets Big on Electric Cars, Joining Market That's 75 Times Larger Than It Was In 1991

But the auto industry still sees weak sales for alternative fuel vehicles when gas prices are low.

Read More →
GM CEO Mary Barra Has a New Plan to Get More Girls Interested in STEM

Barra announced Tuesday that GM will pledge $850,000 to four nonprofits.

Read More →
