General Motors ended the year on a high note, posting strong sales numbers for Cadillac (its best worldwide since 1986) and Chevrolet (its best in the U.S. in a decade) as it rides a strong U.S. auto market. The company continues to work to fashion its OnStar vehicle connectivity service into a full-blown technology platform. Like its peers, GM is working to drive costs out of “and efficiencies into” its vehicles. With autonomous vehicles on the horizon, it’s also investing heavily in services and deals that aim to reimagine the company’s core business as “transportation,” not just “cars.” GM was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit.
CEO
Mary T. Barra
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Detroit, MI
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
225,000
News about General Motors
The proposal could put 100,000 self-driving vehicles on the roads.
The automaker's vehicle inventory in the United States hit a 10-year high in June.
But the auto industry still sees weak sales for alternative fuel vehicles when gas prices are low.
Barra announced Tuesday that GM will pledge $850,000 to four nonprofits.