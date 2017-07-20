Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Alexey B. Miller
Sector
Energy
Industry
Energy
HQ Location
Moscow, Russia
Website
Years on Global 500 List
21
Employees
467,400
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Government owned 50% or more.Excise taxes have been deducted.
