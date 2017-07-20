Ford had its second-best year ever in 2016. The automaker posted impressive earnings and positive operating cash flow and launched 11 new vehicle models. Ford also announced the addition of 13 new electrified models over the next five years and doubled down on its investment in connectivity and mobility technologies “so much so that it launched Ford Smart Mobility as a subsidiary dedicated to emerging mobility services. Like its domestic rival GM, Ford has invested in autonomous technologies” it intends to have a fully autonomous model in commercial operation by 2021–but has taken a more incremental approach compared to relative upstarts like Tesla Motors. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Mich.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
James P. Hackett
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Dearborn, MI
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
201,000
#10
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Ford Motor
The proposal could put 100,000 self-driving vehicles on the roads.
Trade experts have argued that shrinking the deficit will not be achieved by revising trade deals.
"Everyone is betting on the 'yes' side of impeachment."
But the auto industry still sees weak sales for alternative fuel vehicles when gas prices are low.
It's saying goodbye to the traditional car engine