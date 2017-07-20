HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Pau Barrena — Bloomberg via Getty Images

21

Ford Motor

F

U.S.

 

Ford had its second-best year ever in 2016. The automaker posted impressive earnings and positive operating cash flow and launched 11 new vehicle models. Ford also announced the addition of 13 new electrified models over the next five years and doubled down on its investment in connectivity and mobility technologies “so much so that it launched Ford Smart Mobility as a subsidiary dedicated to emerging mobility services. Like its domestic rival GM, Ford has invested in autonomous technologies” it intends to have a fully autonomous model in commercial operation by 2021–but has taken a more incremental approach compared to relative upstarts like Tesla Motors. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Mich.

CEO

James P. Hackett

Sector

Motor Vehicles & Parts

Industry

Motor Vehicles and Parts

HQ Location

Dearborn, MI

Website

www.ford.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

201,000

Ford Motor is also featured in these fortune lists

#10

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Ford Motor: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$151,8001.5%
Profits ($M)$4,596.0-37.7%
Assets ($M)$237,951
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$29,170
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.0%
Profits as % of Assets1.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity15.8%
20
22
