CEO
Michael M. McNamara
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
Singapore
Website
Years on Global 500 List
17
Employees
200,000
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. Changed name from Flextronics International, Sept. 7, 2016.
News about Flex
Former Flex CEO Wants to Upend the Multi-Trillion Dollar Construction Industry
There's money to be made in building condos, dormatories, and hotels.
Can a Wearable Fitness Device Predict Your Heart Attack?
It's a tantalizing prospect, but it won't be easy.
Why a Flextronics Subsidiary Just Bought a Machine Learning Startup
It's all about solar energy.
Self-Driving Car Sensor Startup Raises $90 Million
This latest round has pushed Quanergy's valuation to $1.59 billion
Here's How 3 Global Companies Are Embracing Disruption
Anheuser-Busch InBev, Germany's E.ON, and Singapore's Flex have more in common than you think.
