The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Flextronics

455

Flex

FLEX

Singapore

 

CEO

Michael M. McNamara

Sector

Technology

Industry

Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components

HQ Location

Singapore

Website

www.flex.com

Years on Global 500 List

17

Employees

200,000

Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. Changed name from Flextronics International, Sept. 7, 2016.
Flex: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$23,863-2.3%
Profits ($M)$319.6-28.0%
Assets ($M)$12,593
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$2,645
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.3%
Profits as % of Assets2.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity12.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

