The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

469

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

U.S.

 

CEO

A. James Teague

Sector

Energy

Industry

Pipelines

HQ Location

Houston, TX

Website

www.enterpriseproducts.com

Years on Global 500 List

7

Employees

6,800

A partnership.
#122

Fortune 500

Enterprise Products Partners: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$23,022-14.8%
Profits ($M)$2,513.1-0.3%
Assets ($M)$52,194
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$22,047
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.9%
Profits as % of Assets4.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity11.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Enterprise Products Partners

Activist Investor Keith Meister Goes After Williams Companies

To replace entire board.

Read More →
Energy Transfer Is Terminating Its $33 Billion Merger With Williams

The two companies have sued each other.

Read More →
Pipeline Fights Send Oil Woes Downstream

Pipeline operators struggle as their clients run out of money.

Read More →
9 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now — and 3 to Avoid

Picks and pans from one of the market's top dividend specialists.

Read More →
U.S. edges toward first oil exports since 1970s

Commerce to allow two Texan companies to export condensate as pressure to lift ban on crude exports grows.

Read More →
