CEO
Claudio Descalzi
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Rome, Italy
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
33,536
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Excise taxes have been deducted.
