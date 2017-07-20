HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Larry MacDougal—AP

416

Enbridge

ENB

Canada

 

CEO

Al Monaco

Sector

Energy

Industry

Pipelines

HQ Location

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Website

www.enbridge.com

Years on Global 500 List

4

Employees

7,733

Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
Enbridge: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$26,073-1.4%
Profits ($M)$1,560.9695.0%
Assets ($M)$64,011
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$15,949
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.0%
Profits as % of Assets2.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity9.8%
