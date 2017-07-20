Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jean-Bernard Levy
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities
HQ Location
Paris, France
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
154,808
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Government owned 50% or more.
News about Electricite de France
