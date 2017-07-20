HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Chris Radburn—PA Wire/AP

231

E.ON

EONGY

Germany

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Johannes Teyssen

Sector

Energy

Industry

Energy

HQ Location

Essen, Germany

Website

www.eon.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

43,138

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Spun off Uniper (2016 rank: 91), Sept. 12, 2016; fully deconsolidated, Dec. 31, 2016.
E.ON: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$42,213-67.3%
Profits ($M)$-9,344.4
Assets ($M)$67,179
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-1,113
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-22.1%
Profits as % of Assets-13.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about E.ON

Germany’s High-Priced Energy Revolution

It has made huge but costly strides toward renewables. Can any other nation afford to follow it?

Read More →
Rivals Gang up on Tesla Over Charging Infrastructure

Elon Musk's first-mover advantage is under pressure

Read More →
Here's How 3 Global Companies Are Embracing Disruption

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Germany's E.ON, and Singapore's Flex have more in common than you think.

Read More →
Germany's Renewables Push Is Killing its Energy Companies

Country's belief in a greener future isn't shaken.

Read More →
As a Valley solar startup shuts down, the solar sector booms

A solar startup using robots to manage solar panels has shut down. But it's a good sign for the increasingly mainstream solar industry.

Read More →
230
232
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.