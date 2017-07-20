Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Johannes Teyssen
Sector
Energy
Industry
Energy
HQ Location
Essen, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
43,138
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Spun off Uniper (2016 rank: 91), Sept. 12, 2016; fully deconsolidated, Dec. 31, 2016.
News about E.ON
