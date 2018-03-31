Created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology is an IT services company serving nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
J. Michael Lawrie
Sector
Financials
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
Tysons, Va.
Website
Years on Global 500 List
1
Employees
150,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2018., Formed through the spin-off by HPE (2017 rank: 409) of its enterprise services business and reverse merger with Computer Sciences, April 1, 2017.