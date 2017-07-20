HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of DuPont

438

DuPont

DD

U.S.

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Edward D. Breen

Sector

Chemicals

Industry

Chemicals

HQ Location

Wilmington, DE

Website

www.dupont.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

46,000

DuPont is also featured in these fortune lists

#113

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

DuPont: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$24,594-12.0%
Profits ($M)$2,513.028.7%
Assets ($M)$39,964
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$9,998
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.2%
Profits as % of Assets6.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity25.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about DuPont

Dow Chemical and DuPont Have Won U.S. Antitrust Approval to Merge

On condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets.

Read More →
5 Corporate Skunkworks You Should Know About

How Fortune 500 companies get that entrepreneur magic.

Read More →
Tesla and 19 Companies Join the Fortune 500 for the First Time

Meet the 20 companies that make up the Fortune 500's newest freshman class.

Read More →
These Are Hedge Funds' Best Stock Picks From the Sohn Conference

Wall Street stock-pickers from David Einhorn to Bill Ackman offered their top ideas.

Read More →
Inside China’s $43 Billion Bid for Food Security

ChemChina’s acquisition of ag-tech giant Syngenta could change food costs worldwide.

Read More →
437
439
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.