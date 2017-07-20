Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Edward D. Breen
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
Wilmington, DE
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
46,000
News about DuPont
Dow Chemical and DuPont Have Won U.S. Antitrust Approval to Merge
On condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets.
Read More →
